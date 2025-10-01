“MONO29” and “Monomax” Announce Strategic Pivot To Lead in Sport & Lifestyle Streaming and TV

With the new direction, MONO is offering an expansive lineup of world-class sports content, cementing its position as a hub for top-tier global football leagues, complemented by lifestyle and health content tailored for new-generation audience passionate about sports and healthy living trends.

MONO29 will implement its programming overhaul in November 2025, ramping up its sports content from 4% to 38%. The expanded lineup will feature exclusive broadcast rights to world-class sports events such as the English Premier League (EPL), Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, EFL Trophy, France’s Ligue 1, European Qualifiers, and Thai league, as well as special content from LFCTV for Liverpool supporters and Thai fans.

This overhaul brings a new focus to the overall content mix, with sports content taking center stage. In addition, the channel is boosting its Lifestyle & Health segment from 8% to 18% to tap into the growing interest in wellness and healthy living. Meanwhile, the proportion of movies and series will be reduced to make room for this new direction (as illustrated in the updated content breakdown).