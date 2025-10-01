“MONO29” and “Monomax” Announce Strategic Pivot To Lead in Sport & Lifestyle Streaming and TV

With the new direction, MONO is offering an expansive lineup of world-class sports content, cementing its position as a hub for top-tier global football leagues, complemented by lifestyle and health content tailored for new-generation audience passionate about sports and healthy living trends.
MONO29 will implement its programming overhaul in November 2025, ramping up its sports content from 4% to 38%. The expanded lineup will feature exclusive broadcast rights to world-class sports events such as the English Premier League (EPL), Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, EFL Trophy, France’s Ligue 1, European Qualifiers, and Thai league, as well as special content from LFCTV for Liverpool supporters and Thai fans.
This overhaul brings a new focus to the overall content mix, with sports content taking center stage. In addition, the channel is boosting its Lifestyle & Health segment from 8% to 18% to tap into the growing interest in wellness and healthy living. Meanwhile, the proportion of movies and series will be reduced to make room for this new direction (as illustrated in the updated content breakdown).
Monomax has also secured its position as the “go-to platform for sports enthusiasts”. Viewers can enjoy all 380 matches of the Premier League and 93 matches of the Emirates FA Cup, along with full coverage of additional leagues and tournaments under broadcasting rights held by JAS and MONO. All broadcasts are available via both live and on-demand viewing options. In addition, Monomax is also expanding into Lifestyle & Health content, introducing workout and training programs, nutrition tips and tricks, and inspirational stories from athletes. These additions are intended to build a “Sport & Lifestyle Entertainment Ecosystem” that delivers not only the excitement of competitive sports but also motivates viewers to lead more active and healthier lives.
Mr. Navamin Prasopnet, Chief Executive Officer of Mono Next Public Company Limited (MONO), stated that “This strategic overhaul marks a significant step forward in building a seamless ecosystem between the MONO29 channel and Monomax. With this shift, we are stepping up as the new home for all sports fans, whether they are tuning in on TV or streaming online. We want to make global sports accessible to everyone, offering the flexibility to catch every match anytime online while also inspiring healthier lifestyles for our audience.”
This new programming direction represents MONO’s ambition to become the leading force in Sports & Lifestyle entertainment in Thailand, delivering an unmatched viewing experience that excites sports fans and audiences nationwide.