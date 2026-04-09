Natthaphong blasts ‘five-cluster’ power grip for leaving people behind

During Parliament’s session on the Cabinet’s policy statement on Thursday (April 9), Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, raised questions over the “stability” of the current government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
He argued that the government is not built on the interests of the people, but on a balance of power among five influential groups, or “five clusters”, that collectively dominate the upper house, the lower house and independent bodies.
Natthaphong said the government is running the country by dividing power among five main groups:
Natthaphong also criticised the prime minister’s full set of 23 policy pledges, saying they reflected no shared political will among the coalition parties and contained no clear “national agenda”.
He said this was especially evident in the absence of any commitment to drafting a new constitution or protecting the public’s rights and freedom of expression in the policy statement.
He further argued that the government consistently chose to protect capital groups and its own allies before the people.
As examples, he pointed to the “fuel crisis”, saying the government had failed to regulate refining margins so that they reflected real costs, and the “PM2.5 crisis”, saying it had not pushed ahead with clean air legislation through mechanisms already in its hands, instead using those mechanisms solely to retain political power.
Natthaphong urged the prime minister and the Cabinet to show the political courage to do what is right and end a patronage system that profits from people’s suffering.
“Enough is enough with the patronage system... it is time to begin politics for the people,” he concluded.