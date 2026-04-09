Natthaphong blasts ‘five-cluster’ power grip for leaving people behind

Attack on 23 policy pledges ‘with no people in the equation’

Natthaphong also criticised the prime minister’s full set of 23 policy pledges, saying they reflected no shared political will among the coalition parties and contained no clear “national agenda”.

He said this was especially evident in the absence of any commitment to drafting a new constitution or protecting the public’s rights and freedom of expression in the policy statement.

He further argued that the government consistently chose to protect capital groups and its own allies before the people.

As examples, he pointed to the “fuel crisis”, saying the government had failed to regulate refining margins so that they reflected real costs, and the “PM2.5 crisis”, saying it had not pushed ahead with clean air legislation through mechanisms already in its hands, instead using those mechanisms solely to retain political power.

Call to end the patronage system

Natthaphong urged the prime minister and the Cabinet to show the political courage to do what is right and end a patronage system that profits from people’s suffering.

“Enough is enough with the patronage system... it is time to begin politics for the people,” he concluded.