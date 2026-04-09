China pledges deeper tech and education links with Thailand

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday (April 8) that China is prepared to broaden cooperation with Thailand in advanced technology, education and people’s well-being, while pushing forward the building of a “China-Thailand community with a shared future” to benefit both peoples.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who is on an eight-day visit to China.

Wang described the princess as an “old and good friend of the Chinese people”, noting that she has travelled to China 57 times over the past 45 years and has devoted significant efforts to promoting ties between the two countries.