China pledges deeper tech and education links with Thailand

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday (April 8) that China is prepared to broaden cooperation with Thailand in advanced technology, education and people’s well-being, while pushing forward the building of a “China-Thailand community with a shared future” to benefit both peoples.
He made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who is on an eight-day visit to China.
Wang described the princess as an “old and good friend of the Chinese people”, noting that she has travelled to China 57 times over the past 45 years and has devoted significant efforts to promoting ties between the two countries.
He said China has entered the 15th Five-Year Plan period for 2026-30 and is willing to work with Thailand, under the strategic guidance of the important consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, to carry forward their traditional friendship.
Princess Sirindhorn said China is a “good friend of Thailand” and thanked the country for its strong support in areas such as talent development and human resources training.
She said the current trip had taken her to several high-tech projects, which she found both interesting and rewarding. She also expressed hope for closer exchanges with China in various fields and for greater mutual understanding between the two peoples, in order to further strengthen bilateral friendship.
China Daily