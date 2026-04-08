China and Russia block UN push to protect Hormuz shipping

France also criticised the vetoes. Its UN ambassador, Jerome Bonnafont, said the aim of the resolution had been strictly defensive, to improve the safety and security of the strait without pushing the situation into a more dangerous spiral.

China and Russia, however, said the draft resolution was fundamentally unbalanced. China’s UN envoy Fu Cong said passing such a resolution while the United States was openly threatening the survival of an entire civilisation would have sent the wrong message. Moscow’s UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said Russia and China were instead proposing an alternative resolution dealing with the wider Middle East crisis, including maritime security.

A draft of that alternative UN resolution called for de-escalation of the fighting and a return to diplomacy. In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said the Security Council should work to ease tensions, stop the conflict and restart negotiations, rather than endorse what it described as illegal acts of war or add fuel to the fire.

Iran welcomed the outcome. Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani praised Beijing and Moscow for preventing the Security Council from being used, in his words, to legitimise aggression. He also said the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy was on the way to Tehran for consultations. A UN source said envoy Jean Arnault had left for the Middle East on Monday and intended to visit Iran as part of efforts to encourage an end to the war, though his movements would depend on security and logistical conditions.

The failed resolution had already been softened before the vote in an attempt to win broader support. After China objected to language that could have been interpreted as authorising force, Bahrain removed any such wording from the final version. References to binding enforcement that had appeared in an earlier draft were also dropped.

Instead, the final UN resolution merely urged states to coordinate defensive measures appropriate to the circumstances in order to support the safety and security of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It said such measures could include escorting merchant and commercial vessels and backed efforts to deter attempts to close, obstruct or otherwise interfere with international navigation through the strait.

Even with those changes, China and Russia judged the resolution unacceptable, leaving the Security Council divided as the diplomatic and military crisis around Hormuz deepened further.