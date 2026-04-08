ASEAN survey finds China overtaking US as strategic partner

Most respondents in the latest ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute survey said Southeast Asia should choose China over the United States if forced to side with one superpower, though analysts said the result should not be mistaken for a clear-cut turn towards Beijing.

The survey found that 52% of respondents chose China, while 48% picked the US. That marked a reversal from last year, when 52.3% preferred Washington, and 47.7% chose Beijing.

Support for China was stronger in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, while the US remained the preferred option in the Philippines, Myanmar and Vietnam.

ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute surveyed 2,008 respondents across 11 Southeast Asian countries, including people from the private sector, research institutions and policymaking circles. The poll was conducted from January 5 to February 20, beginning a few days after US President Donald Trump authorised the capture of Venezuela’s former leader, Nicolas Maduro, and said Washington would indefinitely control the sale of the South American country’s oil.

Analysts speaking at an online panel on Tuesday (April 7)said the shift appeared to reflect China’s closer economic ties with the region, as well as the geopolitical and trade uncertainty triggered by Trump’s recent moves. Even so, Ng Chee Khern, director of the institute, said the narrow margin should not be read as a “wholesale strategic pivot” to Beijing.