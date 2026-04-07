Vietnam’s To Lam takes presidency alongside party chief role, consolidating power unseen in decades

Vietnam’s National Assembly has unanimously elected To Lam, the Communist Party’s general secretary, as state president for a five-year term, a move that makes him the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

The appointment marks a significant shift in Vietnam’s power structure, moving away from a long-standing tradition of collective leadership towards a model in which authority is more tightly concentrated in one figure. Analysts say this could lead to a more centralised style of governance, while also enabling faster and more decisive policymaking.

Lam, 69, a former public security minister, took an oath before lawmakers in a live broadcast and pledged to pursue a “new growth model” focused on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while emphasising national self-reliance in defence as a top priority.

He previously held both positions temporarily in 2024 following the death of veteran party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, before this week’s formal consolidation of roles.