Vietnam approves VND8 trillion advance to contain fuel price swings

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued Decision No. 483/QD-TTg approving an additional VND8 trillion (US$303.74 million) from the 2026 State budget estimate for advance funding for the fuel price stabilisation fund.

The decision followed a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to help stabilise domestic fuel prices.

Under the decision, the allocation will be sourced from the central budget revenue surplus recorded in 2025 and assigned to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.