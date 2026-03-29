Vietnam approves VND8 trillion advance to contain fuel price swings

SUNDAY, MARCH 29, 2026

The extra funding, drawn from the 2025 central budget surplus, will support domestic fuel price management and must be repaid within 12 months.

  • Vietnam's government has approved an advance of VND8 trillion (US$303.74 million) for its fuel price stabilisation fund.
  • The funding is intended to help control domestic fuel prices and manage market swings.
  • The advance is sourced from the 2026 State budget estimate, using a surplus from 2025 central budget revenue.
  • The Ministry of Industry and Trade is required to repay the advance to the state budget within 12 months of disbursement once market conditions stabilize.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued Decision No. 483/QD-TTg approving an additional VND8 trillion (US$303.74 million) from the 2026 State budget estimate for advance funding for the fuel price stabilisation fund.

The decision followed a proposal from the Ministry of Finance to help stabilise domestic fuel prices.

Under the decision, the allocation will be sourced from the central budget revenue surplus recorded in 2025 and assigned to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The PM requested the two ministries to take full responsibility for the accuracy of reported data and ensure strict compliance with regulations, while strengthening inspection and supervision to prevent misconduct, corruption, wastefulness, and policy abuse.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with implementing the advance funding, managing and supervising the use of the fund in accordance with regulations, and developing fuel price management scenarios.

The ministry must also ensure the advance is repaid to the state budget within twelve months of disbursement, once market conditions stabilise.

The decision took effect on the date of its signing, March 27.

VNS

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