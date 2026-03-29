Natthaphong edges past Anutin as top PM choice in first-quarter NIDA Poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) said its first-quarter 2026 political popularity survey found People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut narrowly ahead of Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the public’s preferred choice for prime minister.

The survey, conducted between March 19 and 24 among 2,500 respondents aged 18 and above from all regions and across all education, occupation and income groups nationwide, gauged public political support.