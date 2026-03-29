Natthaphong edges past Anutin as top PM choice in first-quarter NIDA Poll

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) said its first-quarter 2026 political popularity survey found People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut narrowly ahead of Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the public’s preferred choice for prime minister.
The survey, conducted between March 19 and 24 among 2,500 respondents aged 18 and above from all regions and across all education, occupation and income groups nationwide, gauged public political support.
Asked who they would support for prime minister, 30.60% named Natthaphong, while 29.40% backed Anutin. Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva came third with 10.92%, followed by 8.20% who said they had yet to find a suitable candidate. Pheu Thai party-list MP Yodchanan Wongsawat ranked fifth with 8.08%.
Further down the list, Gen Rangsee Kitiyanasap of the Economic Party received 2.64%, followed by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of Thai Sang Thai with 1.76%, Warong Dechgitvigrom of Thaipakdee with 1.56%, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga of the United Thai Nation Party with 1.28%, and former prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha with 1.16%.
In the party-preference survey, the People’s Party came first with 35.80%, followed by Bhumjaithai with 26.60% and Pheu Thai with 12.04%. The Democrat Party was fourth with 11.64%, while 4.60% of respondents said they had not yet found a suitable party.
The Economic Party was backed by 2.44%, followed by the United Thai Nation Party with 1.76%, Thaipakdee with 1.28% and Thai Sang Thai with 1.24%.