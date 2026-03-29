Thailand yet to detect BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’, says DMSC

Thailand has not detected BA.3.2, the COVID-19 Omicron descendant widely nicknamed “Cicada”, and there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe disease than other circulating strains, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.
The department said it would continue close surveillance while urging the public to maintain sensible preventive measures.
The World Health Organization classified BA.3.2 as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) on December 5, 2025. WHO uses that category for variants with genetic changes and early signs that warrant closer tracking, while their wider public health impact remains unclear. WHO has said BA.3.2 carries a large number of mutations and shows reduced neutralisation in laboratory studies, but currently approved vaccines are still expected to protect against severe disease.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said BA.3.2 was first identified in South Africa on November 22, 2024, and had been reported in at least 23 countries by February 11, 2026, after detections began to rise from September 2025. Even so, WHO’s initial risk evaluation found no sustained growth advantage over other co-circulating variants and no data indicating increased severity, hospitalisations or deaths.
Thai health officials said genomic surveillance and international database checks have so far found no reports of BA.3.2 in the country. Authorities have also said the broader domestic COVID-19 situation remains normal, with no sign of a large outbreak, although monitoring is continuing ahead of the Songkran travel period.
Public urged to keep up precautions
The Department of Medical Sciences advised people to wash their hands regularly, keep vaccinations up to date, avoid crowded places where possible, wear masks in higher-risk settings and seek prompt medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing difficulty. The department said it would continue issuing evidence-based updates to support public health decision-making.