Thailand yet to detect BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’, says DMSC

WHO places BA.3.2 under monitoring

Thailand has not detected BA.3.2, the COVID-19 Omicron descendant widely nicknamed “Cicada”, and there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe disease than other circulating strains, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

The department said it would continue close surveillance while urging the public to maintain sensible preventive measures.

The World Health Organization classified BA.3.2 as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) on December 5, 2025. WHO uses that category for variants with genetic changes and early signs that warrant closer tracking, while their wider public health impact remains unclear. WHO has said BA.3.2 carries a large number of mutations and shows reduced neutralisation in laboratory studies, but currently approved vaccines are still expected to protect against severe disease.