Bangkok cuts power use by 32MW in Earth Hour 2026

Part of a wider climate campaign

Bangkok has joined the one-hour lights-off campaign since 2008 in cooperation with public- and private-sector partners. Earth Hour, organised globally by WWF, is held on the last Saturday of March each year as a symbolic campaign to encourage more efficient energy use, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote longer-term behavioural change on climate action.

In recent years, the Earth Hour campaign has evolved from simply switching off lights to the broader idea of “Give an Hour for Earth” — encouraging people to spend one hour on environmentally friendly activities such as planting trees, reducing food waste or using clean energy.

Global participation continues to grow

Although Earth Hour is largely symbolic, the latest figures suggest that large-scale participation can still produce meaningful behavioural and energy impacts.

In 2024, participants worldwide dedicated more than 1.4 million hours to environmental activities. In 2025, that figure rose to nearly 3 million hours, with participants from more than 118 countries. Vietnam alone reportedly saved around 448,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity in a single hour in 2025.

Organisers of Earth Hour 2026 are aiming to increase total participation hours worldwide even further in an effort to drive longer-term change.

Small actions, wider impact

With the world facing rising temperatures, increasing greenhouse gas emissions, growing energy demand and worsening biodiversity loss, Earth Hour remains an important campaign in reminding people that small actions taken by large numbers can have a significant impact.

While switching off lights for one hour will not stop global warming on its own, the campaign is intended to create a ripple effect that can influence longer-term changes in policy, technology and everyday behaviour.

How people can take part

People can join Earth Hour by turning off unnecessary lights, unplugging electrical appliances, reducing air-conditioning use, spending one hour on an environmentally friendly activity, and encouraging family members or organisations to take part.