Natthaphong, Rangsiman lash government over fuel hike

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut accused the government of failing to tell the truth about the fuel crisis and deepening a crisis of public confidence, while party-list MP Rangsiman Rome escalated the attack by saying the “shadowy mastermind” behind the turmoil was the government itself.

Their remarks came after a late announcement of a 6-baht-per-litre rise in all retail fuel prices, effective Thursday.

Natthaphong demands answers in the House

Speaking at party headquarters, Natthaphong said the House of Representatives was the proper forum for the government to answer questions from MPs and the public, rather than relying on media appearances it could control itself.