Namphueng Kanteera crowned Miss World Thailand 2026

Namphueng Kanteera Techaphatthanakul has been crowned Miss World Thailand 2026, placing the Chiang Mai beauty queen on course to represent Thailand at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Vietnam this September.





Known by her nickname “Namphueng”, Kanteera won the title after impressing judges and pageant fans with her all-round ability, sharp outlook and standout charitable project. Her victory gives her the right to compete on the global Miss World stage, with the final scheduled to take place in Vietnam.

The Miss World Thailand 2026 final, held under the theme “The WORLD is TRUE” and presented by TRUE 5G, took place on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at MCC Hall, The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan. The pageant was organised by TPNGTERO under the concept of passing on inspiration and unlocking meaningful potential to help build a better world.

The final three contestants who advanced to the decisive question round were MWT 15 Namphueng Kanteera Techaphatthanakul, MWT 07 Kim Jirapat Dathumma and MWT 12 Malai Malaika Khan.