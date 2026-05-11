Namphueng Kanteera crowned Miss World Thailand 2026

Namphueng Kanteera Techaphatthanakul has been crowned Miss World Thailand 2026, placing the Chiang Mai beauty queen on course to represent Thailand at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Vietnam this September.
Known by her nickname “Namphueng”, Kanteera won the title after impressing judges and pageant fans with her all-round ability, sharp outlook and standout charitable project. Her victory gives her the right to compete on the global Miss World stage, with the final scheduled to take place in Vietnam.
The Miss World Thailand 2026 final, held under the theme “The WORLD is TRUE” and presented by TRUE 5G, took place on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at MCC Hall, The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan. The pageant was organised by TPNGTERO under the concept of passing on inspiration and unlocking meaningful potential to help build a better world.
The final three contestants who advanced to the decisive question round were MWT 15 Namphueng Kanteera Techaphatthanakul, MWT 07 Kim Jirapat Dathumma and MWT 12 Malai Malaika Khan.
Before the winner was announced, the evening turned emotional as Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World Thailand 2025, gave her farewell. Her reign will be remembered as a historic moment for Thailand after she became the first Thai woman to win the Miss World crown.
The historic moment then arrived as Namphueng Kanteera was announced as Miss World Thailand 2026. She received the Ocean Empress crown and will represent Thailand at the 73rd Miss World pageant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, this September.
The first runner-up was Malai Malaika Khan, followed by second runner-up Kim Jirapat Dathumma. Athena Khontarosphan Vassanaachasakul was named third runner-up, while Benz Pannika Boonsiritakorn finished as fourth runner-up.
Photo: Surasit Ratsameekittikul / NationPhoto