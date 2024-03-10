Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková is crowned Miss World in India

Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up among 112 contestants in the competition held in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

“Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honoured to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform,” Pyszkova said.

After the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland passed the crown to her, Pyszková waved to the large crowd at the Jio World Convention Center and hugged some of the other contestants.