Jeeno defends Mizuho title for ninth LPGA Tour victory

Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul underlined her status as one of Thailand’s brightest sporting stars after successfully defending her title at the 2026 Mizuho Americas Open in the United States.

The Thai world No. 2 closed with a three-under-par 69 in the final round at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, mixing four birdies with one bogey to finish on 13-under-par 275.

Her four-shot victory over China’s Ruoning Yin secured her ninth LPGA Tour title and her second win of the 2026 season.

Jeeno, who had led from the second round through to the finish, again showed calm under pressure as Yin attempted to close the gap on the final day. But the Thai golfer pulled clear with late birdies to complete another commanding performance.

The victory earned her US$487,500 from the tournament’s US$3.25 million purse.

Other Thai players also completed the tournament, with Pajaree Anannarukarn finishing tied 25th on even par, Arpichaya Yubol tied 34th at one-over, and Thidapa "Jasmine" Suwannapura tied 45th at four-over.