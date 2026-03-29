Ajalawich dominates JAT opener as Palinee wins play-off thriller

While Ajalawich’s victory was decisive, the girls’ competition delivered a gripping finish. Palinee Vimoonchrat produced a determined charge with a final-round 1-under-par 71 to erase a one-shot deficit and tie Kwannapat Suan-in on even-par 216 after 54 holes. Kwannapat, who returned a steady 72, forced a play-off to decide the champion.

The duel remained deadlocked through the first two extra holes, with both players matching each other shot for shot. On the third play-off hole, however, Palinee seized her moment, rolling in a birdie to clinch both the Open and Class A Girls titles in dramatic fashion.

Elsewhere, competition across the age groups showcased a wide range of emerging talent.

In Class B Boys, the Philippines’ Javier Bautista claimed the title with a total of 15-over-par 231. Thailand’s Peemawat Kaewklinjan finished second on 48-over 264, while Jirawat Luangthongkum placed third on 98-over 314.

The Class B Girls title also required a play-off, with Aeyavarin Pradubyart edging Teerin Tantimuratha after both players finished tied on 31-over 247. Kritpannarot Kritmanorot took third place on 32-over 248.

In Class C Boys, Sutinun Munsarn emerged victorious on 19-over 163, followed by Tarin Thongpaiboonkit on 42-over 186 and Nattapat Thapthong on 50-over 194. The Class C Girls crown went to Nataphat Jermwongratachai, who posted 21-over 165, with Ivivarin Pradubyat finishing runner-up on 44-over 188.

Phonpichai Sangprasert claimed the Class D Boys title on 44-over 188, while Bavornwong Jirawong finished second on 76-over 220. In the Class D Girls division, Nalinticha Nattaradol secured victory on 13-over 157, finishing ahead of Thongchomphunut Rojviboonchai and Laya Tammanu, who shared second place on 18-over 162.

The newly introduced Rising Junior Asian Tour also provided a platform for younger players to gain competitive experience.

Kanyaphat Kleangklom captured the Class C Girls title on 16-over 88, with Chanita Sophonadisai finishing second and Jessica Tanyarach Firn third. Woraranom Preechar claimed top honours in Class D Girls, while Elli Floeth finished runner-up.

In Class E Boys, Naphat Chomchumpol secured victory, with Natthaset Nitipisanon finishing second. Eva Float won the Class E Girls division, followed by Yanee Suksamran in second place. In Class F Boys, Sombhuraphee Panjaalak completed the winners’ list with a total of 59-over 131.

Organised by TrustGolf, the Junior Asian Tour continues to provide a structured pathway for junior golfers, featuring multiple age categories – Class A (15–18), Class B (13–14), Class C (11–12) and Class D (9–10). Class A and B compete over 54 holes, while Class C and D play 36 holes. The addition of the one-day Rising Junior format further expands opportunities for younger and developing players.

All results are officially recorded on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and count towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), giving participants valuable exposure and a stepping stone towards international competition.