Thai Regulator Freezes 53,000 ‘Mule Accounts’ in Digital Asset Purge

The SEC reports a surge in account suspensions and 1.1 billion baht in civil penalties as it intensifies its crackdown on crypto-fuelled financial crime.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has significantly escalated its offensive against financial crime, overseeing the suspension of more than 53,000 "mule accounts" within the digital asset sector.
Latest data as of 28 February 2026 confirms that digital asset operators have frozen a total of 53,715 suspicious accounts—a marked increase from the 47,692 recorded at the end of 2025.
The surge in enforcement reflects a rigorous new monitoring regime designed to block the use of digital platforms for money laundering and the illicit transfer of criminal proceeds.
The first quarter of 2026 has proven to be a watershed period for the regulator. Between 1 January and 31 March, the SEC pursued aggressive legal action, filing criminal complaints with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) against 37 offenders across five distinct cases.
The violations highlight a broad spectrum of market misconduct:
Market Manipulation: One major case involving 21 individuals accused of "stock pumping."
Corruption: One case involving a single high-level offender.
Unlicensed Operations: Three cases involving 15 individuals operating without regulatory approval.
Record Penalties
The financial impact of these enforcement actions has been substantial. The Civil Sanction Committee (CSC) moved against six individuals for insider trading and market manipulation, while a further 18 offenders opted for civil settlements.
These settlements have resulted in a staggering 1.135 billion baht being remitted to the state treasury. This total comprises 633 million baht in civil fines and 502 million baht in the restitution of illicitly gained benefits.
Since the introduction of civil sanction powers in 2017, the SEC has successfully recovered more than 3.756 billion baht for the Ministry of Finance from 334 offenders.
For those who refuse to settle, the SEC has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy, referring cases to the Public Prosecutor to seek the maximum legal penalties. Currently, 19 such cases are pending in the Civil Court, while six have already reached final judgements.