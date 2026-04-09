Thai Regulator Freezes 53,000 ‘Mule Accounts’ in Digital Asset Purge

The SEC reports a surge in account suspensions and 1.1 billion baht in civil penalties as it intensifies its crackdown on crypto-fuelled financial crime.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has significantly escalated its offensive against financial crime, overseeing the suspension of more than 53,000 "mule accounts" within the digital asset sector.

Latest data as of 28 February 2026 confirms that digital asset operators have frozen a total of 53,715 suspicious accounts—a marked increase from the 47,692 recorded at the end of 2025.

The surge in enforcement reflects a rigorous new monitoring regime designed to block the use of digital platforms for money laundering and the illicit transfer of criminal proceeds.

The first quarter of 2026 has proven to be a watershed period for the regulator. Between 1 January and 31 March, the SEC pursued aggressive legal action, filing criminal complaints with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) against 37 offenders across five distinct cases.

