KuCoin Thailand moves to resolve shareholder dispute and raise capital after SEC suspension over capital shortfall

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has suspended all types of digital-asset business operations of ERX Company Limited (KuCoin Thailand) after finding its capital level fell below the minimum capital maintenance requirement for five consecutive working days, from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

Att Thongyai Asavanund, chief executive officer of ERX Company Limited (KuCoin Thailand), said the issue was not caused by a direct shortage of the company’s financial liquidity. Instead, he said, it stemmed from an internal conflict between two major shareholder blocs: the CI group (a fund from Singapore) and an alliance group described as close friends of KuCoin Global.

“When disagreements emerged and some directors resigned, we were unable to convene a shareholders’ meeting to approve a capital increase, even though the shareholder side that wants to continue operating was already ready with funding,” Att said.

He added that the company has sufficient assets and capital, but the problem lies in the “accounting method” and the application of NC criteria used in the securities business to the digital-asset (DA) business, which differs structurally.

In the conventional securities business, settlement is conducted on a T+2 basis, requiring cash to be set aside to clear accounts between brokers. In contrast, digital-asset trading operates on a cash-balance basis, where payment and settlement are completed immediately.