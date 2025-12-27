SEC accuses Dr Boon Vanasin, 13 others of THG share manipulation

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a criminal complaint against Dr Boon Vanasin, his wife and 12 others—14 people in total—over alleged market manipulation involving shares of Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG).

The SEC said it received information from the Stock Exchange of Thailand covering 2022–2024 and conducted further investigations. It said there is evidence to believe that the 14 individuals, who are linked directly or indirectly through personal and financial relationships, jointly acted or supported one another in creating the price and/or trading volume of THG shares between February 18, 2022 and August 28, 2023—a period of 369 trading days.

The SEC said the alleged conduct involved continuous trading behaviour, including placing orders in a way that pushed prices, submitting bids at multiple price levels in a manner that obstructed the market and forced other investors to buy at higher prices, and matching trades among themselves. The regulator said the behaviour could have misled the public about the price or volume of securities trading and aimed to distort THG’s share price or trading volume away from normal market conditions.

The 14 individuals named were: