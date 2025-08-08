AMLO orders seizure of assets worth 362 million baht from Dr Boon in fraud case

Wittaya Nititham, Assistant Secretary-General of AMLO, briefed the press after a meeting of the transaction committee. The committee resolved to take action against the assets of Dr Boon and his accomplices in connection with loan fraud and other fraudulent activities.
Dr Boon is alleged to have used his reputable position in the healthcare industry to present a fundraising plan, with the intention of deceiving the public, who were promised high returns.
The transaction committee issued an order for the seizure and freezing of 370 items related to the criminal activities, including cash, real estate, stocks, vehicles, securities trading accounts, and bank deposits, with a total value of approximately 362 million baht.