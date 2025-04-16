Final Broker Nabbed in THB 14.2 Billion \"Doctor Boon\" Fraud After Months on the Run

Thai special investigators, in collaboration with the national police, have apprehended the final broker sought in connection with a colossal 14.2 billion baht fraud case allegedly orchestrated by a man known as "Doctor Boon Vanasin," or "Mor Boon."
Kotchaporn (surname withheld), who acted as a broker sourcing investment funds for Dr Boon, was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok after fleeing the country in September of last year.
The arrest was announced on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Addressing the media were Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, and Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the director-general of the DSI, alongside other relevant officials.
Pol Col Tawee stated that this successful apprehension was a joint effort between the Department of Special Investigation and the Royal Thai Police in their ongoing pursuit of suspects involved in a pyramid scheme that inflicted damages exceeding 16 billion baht.
In this complex case, a total of 16 arrest warrants were issued. Initially, three suspects had absconded overseas. On April 8, 2025, one of these individuals was arrested in China and subsequently extradited back to Thailand.
The latest arrest, that of Kotchaporn, was made this Wednesday morning following extradition efforts by an allied nation. Authorities are now focused on locating the final remaining suspect, Dr Boon himself.
Pol Capt Wisanu Chimtrakul, DSI deputy director-general, confirmed the arrest. He explained that it was the culmination of integrated cross-border intelligence work conducted in collaboration with Interpol and allied international law enforcement agencies.
The operation to apprehend Kotchaporn took place at 9:00 AM local time on Wednesday and involved officers from both the DSI and the Royal Thai Police, including senior figures from the Foreign Affairs and International Crime Division, as well as the Justice Affairs Facilitation Division.
The arrest of Kotchaporn marks a significant step forward in the investigation into Special Case No. 136/2567. This case centres on allegations that Dr Boon and his associates engaged in fraudulent activities to solicit investments from the public.
Kotchaporn faces serious accusations, including jointly borrowing money in a manner amounting to public fraud under Thai law concerning fraudulent loans, and joint public fraud under the criminal code.
The DSI's involvement in this significant case began in December 2024, following the transfer of the criminal investigation file from the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
Their subsequent investigation uncovered a large number of victims, with over 605 individuals coming forward to file complaints detailing losses exceeding 16.1 billion baht.
As part of their efforts to bring those responsible to justice, the DSI gathered crucial evidence, identified and seized assets linked to the fraud, and passed relevant information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
The comprehensive case file was then submitted to the public prosecutor in January 2025, accompanied by a recommendation for the indictment of Dr Boon and 15 other individuals.
Among the 16 facing charges, three – Boon (surname withheld), Kotchaporn, and Thitiporn (surname withheld) – had fled the country, leading to the issuance of Interpol Red Notices. Prior to Kotchaporn's apprehension, Thitiporn, who also acted as a broker for Dr Boon, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 7, 2025.
Kotchaporn is the 15th individual to be taken into custody in connection with this major fraud. Her alleged role involved actively enticing members of the public to invest by lending money to Dr Boon and his network.
These investors subsequently suffered significant financial losses after failing to receive the promised returns or the return of their initial capital. The DSI has reiterated its unwavering commitment to locating and apprehending Dr Boon, the remaining key suspect, to ensure he faces the full force of the law.