Final Broker Nabbed in THB 14.2 Billion \"Doctor Boon\" Fraud After Months on the Run

Thai special investigators, in collaboration with the national police, have apprehended the final broker sought in connection with a colossal 14.2 billion baht fraud case allegedly orchestrated by a man known as "Doctor Boon Vanasin," or "Mor Boon."

Kotchaporn (surname withheld), who acted as a broker sourcing investment funds for Dr Boon, was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok after fleeing the country in September of last year.

The arrest was announced on Wednesday during a press conference held at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Addressing the media were Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, and Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, the director-general of the DSI, alongside other relevant officials.

Pol Col Tawee stated that this successful apprehension was a joint effort between the Department of Special Investigation and the Royal Thai Police in their ongoing pursuit of suspects involved in a pyramid scheme that inflicted damages exceeding 16 billion baht.

In this complex case, a total of 16 arrest warrants were issued. Initially, three suspects had absconded overseas. On April 8, 2025, one of these individuals was arrested in China and subsequently extradited back to Thailand.

