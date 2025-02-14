Prosecutors file charges in Dr Boon’s alleged multi-billion-baht fraud

The Office of the Attorney-General has filed charges against Dr Boon Vanasin and 12 others for defrauding the public and fraudulently obtaining loans, inflicting damages exceeding 16.1 billion baht.

Dr Boon and two other suspects remain at large.

Sakgasem Nisaiyok, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General, announced on Friday (February 14) that prosecutors had received a case file from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) involving Boon Wanasin, also known as "Dr Boon", and 15 others.

The suspects are accused of fraudulently obtaining loans and defrauding the public. The offences between 2010 and December 15, 2024 caused damage estimated at 16.1 billion baht.