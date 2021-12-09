THG in the pink of health as it develops into a smart hospital organisation

The figures are expected to increase by the year-end as the company has joined hands with the government sector.

Dr Boon said the key to becoming successful is to foresee and grab business growth opportunities. According to him, it would normally take more than eight years for a hospital to earn a net profit, but THG hospitals were able to gain profit in the first five months because of their foreign customer base.

He pointed out that Thailand is a medical tourism destination featuring world-class hospitals with brilliant specialists, while the cost of treatment is some 60 per cent cheaper than in other countries. Families can bring their sick members in for treatment while other members can enjoy travelling around the country.

“To become a ‘smart hospital’ organisation, a hefty amount of investment was ploughed into technology improvement. We have robots, along with providing long-distance and laparoscopic surgeries to boost the efficiency of treatment. Our laboratories are being developed to become one of the best in the world. Meanwhile, there is a logistics system to deliver medicines to patients at their homes.

“We use information technology to reduce the waiting time for lab results, from more than a day to only 20 minutes. The technology is also used to provide at-home treatment for bedridden patients to help reduce costs. Each hospital visit normally costs about THB1,500 and at least three family members have to leave work just to take care of the patient. But with at-home treatment, even if a patient is in Phuket, the family needs to pay only around THB200 to have medical personnel provide treatment at their doorstep,” Dr Boon explained.

He said it requires a high level of technology to help reduce costs and hospital visits for patients. IT is also used to boost treatment efficiency and gain more profits.

“The transformation has won us the World’s Best Hospitals award for two consecutive years since 2020. Thonburi Hospital was ranked the tenth best hospital in Thailand last year and then jumped to fifth in 2021,” Dr Boon indicated.

The 83-year-old revealed that he owns 50 other businesses and has rarely slept in the past eight months. He said he has been treating patients for up to 15-16 hours a day and discussing vaccine imports with the US, Germany and Israel.

For physically fit Dr Boon, exercising regularly is most important. He wakes up at 4am to run on a treadmill for an hour before work and then swims for two hours after arriving home at 8.30pm. He has been following this regimen for the past forty years, also eating one healthy meal per day. He added that he mainly eats fish and vegetables while adhering to a balanced nutrition system.

“When you are young, you have to eat food as medicine, otherwise when you are old you will have to eat medicine as food,” Dr Boon emphasised.

Instead of having his children take over the business, Dr Boon has his sights on his grandchildren.

“Chinese people often say that the business will go bankrupt by the third generation because their parents are so rich they do not think it is necessary to work. Therefore, I told my children to serve society and look after the poor. The method has worked satisfyingly as my children are enthusiastic about knowledge and sports and not obsessed with money.

“It will take about 30 years to skip a generation and have grandchildren continue the business. These grandchildren will be successful and see value in money, which may not be the case if they are raised in a wealthy family,” he added.