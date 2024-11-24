SEC views 'Dr Boon' case as personal matter, unrelated to THG

According to reports, Dr Boon Vanasin and associated individuals are accused of defrauding the public through loan agreements. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been closely monitoring the matter, as Boon is a former chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl (THG).

Preliminary information suggests that Boon acted in a personal capacity, unrelated to THG. This may constitute fraud under the Criminal Code but does not appear to fall under the Securities and Exchange Act 1992, which focuses on fraudulent activities within companies offering securities to the public.