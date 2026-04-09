Natthaphong awaits order as NACC files 44-MP 112 amendment case

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a party-list MP, leader of the People’s Party and one of its prime ministerial candidates, urged the public to follow the government policy debate themselves at Parliament on April 9.

He said the joint sitting would continue until 2am on April 10 and resume until 11pm later that day.

The People’s Party had prepared 20 MPs to speak on a wide range of issues, including people’s hardship, the PM2.5 crisis and energy problems, and he said the presentations would be intense without overlapping.

Natthaphong said cooperation among opposition parties was proceeding as usual, with speaking time divided among them, while each party prepared its own material rather than combining content in the way parties do ahead of a no-confidence debate.

On the case involving 44 former Move Forward MPs over the proposed amendment to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, he said that if the process was not expedited, any court order would likely come only after Songkran.