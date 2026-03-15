DOPA suspends People’s Party access after member data leak scare

Probe could trigger action under multiple laws

DOPA said that if investigators find improper storage, unauthorised use or disclosure of personal data, the Central Registration Office could file complaints with police or seek administrative penalties under the PDPA and other laws. It added that any authorised agency or organisation found to have been negligent could also face possible offences under the Civil Registration Act, the National ID Card Act, the Computer Crime Act, and even election or political party laws if the information was improperly used for political activity.

The department also said affected citizens could pursue fraud or document-related complaints if front-of-card data were misused in financial transactions or other dealings, and could seek compensation through the Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee.

Members advised to consider new ID cards

For those worried about security, both DOPA and Natthaphong pointed to one practical option: applying for a replacement national ID card. DOPA said a new card could be issued for a 100-baht fee, with the same 13-digit ID number but a new Laser ID on the back.