Gold prices jump Bt1,100 at Monday opening to Bt66,600

Spot gold prices rebounded strongly this morning to around US$4,323 per ounce, up from the previous week’s close of about US$4,218 per ounce.

US Comex gold futures closed last Friday up US$124.80 at around US$4,238.80 per ounce, supported by a weaker US dollar after signs of progress in peace talks between the United States and Iran that could lead to an end to the Middle East conflict.

Reuters reported that gold rose by about 2% on Monday after US and Iranian officials said they had reached a preliminary agreement to end their conflict, while the dollar weakened and oil prices fell.

However, the gold market’s recovery remained limited by concerns that inflation could stay elevated for some time despite lower oil prices. This may prompt the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates high for longer.

Reuters also reported last Friday that gold was heading for a second weekly loss as expectations of higher interest rates weighed on the non-yielding metal ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

In Hong Kong, gold prices also opened higher on Monday, rising by HK$740 to around HK$40,120.