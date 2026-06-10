Thai gold tumbles as global prices hit 11-week low

Gold prices in Thailand fell sharply on Wednesday morning, with the selling price of gold ornaments dropping to 66,150 baht per baht-weight, according to the latest update from the Gold Traders Association.

As of 9.08am on June 10, 2026, the third price announcement of the day showed the domestic gold price down by 2,050 baht, with gold bullion selling at 65,350 baht and gold ornaments selling at 66,150 baht.

For gold bullion, the buying price was listed at 65,150 baht per baht-weight, while the selling price stood at 65,350 baht.

For gold ornaments, the buying price was quoted at 63,853.92 baht, with the selling price at 66,150 baht.