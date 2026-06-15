Anutin to push Thailand’s economic diplomacy at ASEAN-Russia summit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia, as Thailand seeks to expand economic, trade, investment and energy cooperation, with a focus on opening new markets for Thai products and attracting investment to strengthen the country’s competitiveness.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced on Monday (June 15) that Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, will attend the summit from June 17-18. The prime minister is due to leave Thailand on the afternoon of Tuesday (June 16), after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

During the trip, Anutin is expected to attend the leaders’ meeting, take part in discussions with the ASEAN-Russia private sector, and meet leaders from ASEAN member states, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior business representatives.

The engagements are intended to support cooperation that can be developed into future trade, investment and wider economic partnerships.