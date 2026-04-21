From cost to impact — Thailand hosts IPPC 2026 to reshape procurement agenda

Thailand is set to take centre stage in a major regional push to redefine public procurement, as the International Public Procurement Conference 2026 (IPPC 2026) convenes policymakers, development institutions and experts from across East Asia and the Pacific.

The conference, held from April 27 to 29, is jointly hosted by Thailand’s Comptroller General’s Department alongside the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Held under the theme “Procurement for Prosperity: Driving Jobs, Innovation, and Impact in East Asia and Pacific”, the event reflects a growing shift in how governments approach public spending — moving beyond cost efficiency towards broader economic and social outcomes.

Organisers say the conference will explore how procurement can be used as a strategic policy tool to create jobs, stimulate innovation, strengthen local industries and support sustainable development, particularly as countries navigate economic uncertainty and global supply disruptions.