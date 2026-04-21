From cost to impact — Thailand hosts IPPC 2026 to reshape procurement agenda

Thailand is set to take centre stage in a major regional push to redefine public procurement, as the International Public Procurement Conference 2026 (IPPC 2026) convenes policymakers, development institutions and experts from across East Asia and the Pacific.
The conference, held from April 27 to 29, is jointly hosted by Thailand’s Comptroller General’s Department alongside the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Held under the theme “Procurement for Prosperity: Driving Jobs, Innovation, and Impact in East Asia and Pacific”, the event reflects a growing shift in how governments approach public spending — moving beyond cost efficiency towards broader economic and social outcomes.
Organisers say the conference will explore how procurement can be used as a strategic policy tool to create jobs, stimulate innovation, strengthen local industries and support sustainable development, particularly as countries navigate economic uncertainty and global supply disruptions.
A key focus will be the role of digital transformation, including the use of data, analytics and artificial intelligence, in modernising procurement systems.
Discussions are expected to highlight how digital tools can improve transparency, efficiency and accountability, while enabling governments to deliver better long-term value.
The opening session on April 27 will feature senior figures from major international institutions, including World Bank Regional Director Lalita Moorty and Asian Development Bank Country Director Aaron Batten. The keynote address will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, setting the tone for the conference’s policy direction.
Across the three-day programme, sessions will cover a wide range of issues, including procurement’s role in driving economic growth, private-sector engagement, green and sustainable procurement, impact measurement, and risk management in times of crisis. The agenda will also examine emerging challenges such as cybersecurity risks in e-government procurement systems.
Participants are expected from across the region, including Thailand, the Philippines, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Mongolia, Vietnam and Papua New Guinea, alongside representatives from international organisations and the private sector.
The conference builds on previous editions held in Seoul in 2024 and Manila in 2025, with this year’s event aiming to consolidate regional lessons and advance procurement reforms that align with long-term development goals.
Part of the opening programme on April 27 will be livestreamed via Facebook, allowing wider public access to discussions that organisers say are increasingly relevant to everyday economic life.
As governments face mounting pressure to deliver inclusive growth and resilience, IPPC 2026 is expected to reinforce a central message, that public procurement is no longer just an administrative function, but a critical lever for shaping the future of economies.