Pantavanij Announces Mission to Drive Thai Businesses Toward Sustainable Procurement, Highlighting Global Trends in Online Procurement Systems



Why Modern Organizations Need a Procurement Anomaly Detection System (Integrity One)

Many organizations continue to struggle with procurement challenges due to time constraints, limited resources, or insufficient data analysis capabilities. Human-led audits may not cover all issues, unintentionally creating risks that can affect transparency and damage an organization’s credibility.

Integrity One helps organizations gain visibility into risks within their purchasing and selling processes, using AI & Machine Learning trained on real behavioral patterns. It provides intelligent alerts that empower executives to build a procurement environment that is transparent and free from hidden risks.



Executive Insights – Pantavanij Leadership

Wichit Srikreepudthana, Managing Director, Pantavanij Co., Ltd. said “Procurement today is no longer just about cost control, it is now a core driver of business value. Every procurement decision directly affects business efficiency, especially under today’s economic conditions. Pantavanij is committed to transforming Thai organizations through new-generation data analytics technology that combines the power of data with AI & Machine Learning. This enables real-time visibility into deep procurement insights, risk forecasting, and opportunity identification empowering leaders to make informed decisions across the entire supply chain. Our vision is clear: transform procurement from a simple process into a strategic mechanism for creating value and long-term collaboration between organizations, buyers, and suppliers, supporting stronger growth for Thai businesses at the regional level. Integrity One is not just a risk-detection system; it is a tool that fundamentally transforms organizational mindsets around procurement. Our AI & Machine Learning technologies are built to truly understand organizational data, from buyer behavior to supplier interaction patterns, ensuring that every decision is data-driven and traceable at every step.”



Proven Results

From implementations in large organizations, Integrity One has demonstrated the ability to:

Reduce procurement anomalies by over 40%

Cut document audit time by 30%

Increase overall transparency and trust in procurement operations

Pantavanij recently won the Thailand ICT Awards (TICTA) 2025, first place in the Business Data Analytics category, for the Integrity One system—reinforcing the company’s capability to develop world-class technology that elevates transparent procurement standards and builds trust across government, private sector, and regional business partners.



Pantavanij – Moving Toward an AI-Driven Future of Procurement

From its roots as a market pioneer to becoming Thailand’s leading end-to-end online procurement service provider, Pantavanij has spent more than 20 years connecting buyers and suppliers into a powerful digital network under the concept “Breaking Boundaries. Building Synergy.”

This vision drives organizational growth in all dimensions. Beyond Thailand, the company has expanded its online procurement technologies to over 11 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, helping regional organizations fully adopt digital procurement.

Pantavanij remains committed to developing technologies that make procurement not only a cost-saving mechanism—but a holistic value-creation engine for every organization.

For more information about Pantavanij, please contact [email protected] or 02 034 4300