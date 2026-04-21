Thaksin parole process heads to final review before May release

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s parole case is proceeding under the normal process, with the subcommittee responsible for considering and ruling on parole due to meet on April 29, 2026.

He said the request had already been filed and stressed that the case was moving through the regular mechanism ahead of Thaksin’s scheduled release on May 11, 2026.

Rutthapon also said the final approval is not in the minister’s hands, but rests with the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry, after the case has passed scrutiny by three committees.

The process is being carried out under the Corrections Act 2017. Thaksin has been serving a one-year prison sentence since September 9, 2025.

As of April 21, 2026, he had served seven months and 12 days and was nearing the two-thirds threshold of his sentence, equivalent to eight months or 244 days.