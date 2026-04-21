Central Group appoints four senior executives to drive Europe luxury retail business worth THB240bn

Central Group currently operates a network of 40 luxury department stores across 34 key cities in seven countries, under some of Europe’s most influential banners:

Rinascente, Italy (2011)

Illum, Denmark (2013)

KaDeWe Group — comprising KaDeWe, Oberpollinger and Alsterhaus, Germany (2015)

Globus, Switzerland (2020)

Selfridges Group, spanning the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland (2022)

All of these stores are located in prime city-centre locations and serve as major national landmarks.

One of the most recent milestones was the launch of Globus Basel Marktplatz in Switzerland in October 2025, following more than three years of restoration work on a 119-year-old cultural heritage building in the heart of Basel. The redevelopment transformed the site into a world-class shopping destination that blends historic character with contemporary luxury.

Most recently, in April 2026, Selfridges unveiled “40 Duke” on the top floor of its Oxford Street flagship in London—an exclusive hybrid space combining personal shopping, arts and culture, and social areas across more than 2,300 square metres. It includes 24 private rooms, a club lounge, private dining rooms and an outdoor dining terrace, created for the highest-tier members of the Selfridges Unlocked programme (VVSP – Very Very Selfridges People), elevating shopping into a full lifestyle experience.

Alongside upgrading its retail spaces, Central Group is also pushing into retail media as a new growth engine—leveraging the landmark locations of its department stores and its premium customer database to build powerful media platforms that support both sales and consumer engagement. The European retail media market is forecast to be worth as much as THB1 trillion (€25 billion) by 2026.