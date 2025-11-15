Central Group acquires 40% stake in Lucky Suki for 940 million baht, intensifying the suki battle

Central Group has announced its latest investment, acquiring a 40% stake in Miracle Planet Co., Ltd. (MP), the owner of the popular suki and BBQ brands Lucky Suki and Lucky BBQ, for 940 million baht. The investment, made through its subsidiary Central Restaurants Group (CRG), includes the purchase of 620 million baht worth of shares from existing shareholders, along with a capital increase of 140,000 shares.

Miracle Planet, established on June 23, 2021, operates 38 locations — 27 under the Lucky Suki brand and 11 under Lucky BBQ. As of October 31, 2025, the company has an original registered capital of 24.5 million baht, which has been fully paid up prior to CRG’s investment.

Following the transaction, the new shareholding structure will see existing shareholders holding 60% (210,000 shares), and CRG holding 40% (140,000 shares). The total registered capital will now be 350,000 shares.

This acquisition, which includes the purchase of 35,000 shares from existing shareholders and 105,000 shares through a capital increase, has a total investment value of approximately 940 million baht, including both the share purchase and capital increase.