Restaurants warned to display clear prices or face fine, says DIT

The DIT has issued an announcement reminding all restaurants to comply with the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services Notification No 68 (2025), issued under the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999, which governs the display of goods and service prices.
The announcement requires restaurants to display prices correctly, clearly and comprehensively, allowing consumers to easily check and compare costs before making a purchase, while also preventing confusion or incorrect billing.
The DIT outlined the following guidelines for price displays:
The announcement warned that failure to display prices, or charging prices inconsistent with those displayed, carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 40 of the Price of Goods and Services Act 1999.