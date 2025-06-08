BMA cracks down on grease blockages to boost drainage efficiency

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok and BMA Spokesman, announced that City Hall officials have been conducting on-site inspections of grease traps in food establishments across Bangkok to tackle grease blockages in drainage systems.
This initiative is part of the proactive "Operation Anti-Grease Blockage", in accordance with the Bangkok Act on food and beverage establishments BE 2565 (2022).
The act stipulates that all food vendors, including restaurants, cafés, food courts and canteens, must separate grease before discharging wastewater into the drainage system. This must be done using grease traps, grease pits, or other effective treatment methods.
Wastewater must comply with national environmental quality laws, and violations may result in fines of up to 50,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to six months, as outlined in the Public Health Act BE 2535 (1992).
Between March and May 2025, inspections covered 15,975 establishments, exceeding the initial target of 15,902. Of these, 97.38% met the required standards, while 2.62% either lacked grease traps or had malfunctioning units.
As a result, BMA issued closure orders for 46 non-compliant businesses in Din Daeng District, while 371 others successfully rectified their deficiencies.
Beyond commercial establishments, BMA is also encouraging households to adopt DIY grease traps, using readily available materials. This initiative aims to prevent domestic grease from entering drainage systems, ensuring smoother water flow and reducing flood risks.
Aekvarunyoo emphasised the importance of cooperation, stating: "If businesses, restaurants, and households work together to maintain grease traps, water will drain efficiently—no matter how much rain falls, it will flow quickly and effectively, preventing prolonged street flooding."
He concluded with a call to action: "Let’s all play our part in making Bangkok flood-free together."
