Bangkok urges action as dengue cases surge past 12,000 nationwide

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Health Department is urging the public to step up dengue prevention measures as Thailand continues to see a concerning increase in infections.
The call comes as the capital has recorded 787 cumulative cases of dengue fever, with one reported death, since the beginning of 2025.
According to the BMA’s latest update for epidemiological week 22 (January 1 – May 31, 2025), Bangkok’s infection rate currently stands at 14.43 cases per 100,000 population, reflecting a worrying trend that mirrors the national situation.
Nationwide, Thailand has seen 12,144 cumulative cases of dengue so far this year, with 16 reported deaths. The national infection rate is 18.38 per 100,000 people, and although the mortality rate remains at 0.13%, health authorities are calling this a serious public health alert, especially with dengue known for its potential to become fatal in severe cases.
The "5 Ps" Strategy: Key to Stopping the Spread
In response, the BMA is urging residents to strictly follow the “5 Ps” dengue prevention campaign, designed to break the life cycle of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of the disease:
Cover – Keep all water containers tightly closed to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.
Change – Change water in vases, birdbaths, and plant saucers weekly to avoid larva development.
Release – Release mosquito-eating fish, such as guppies, into permanent water features like lotus ponds or water tanks.
Improve – Eliminate potential breeding sites by tidying up surroundings, disposing of unused containers, and turning over old tires.
Practice – Make the 5 Ps part of daily routines to ensure sustainable protection.
Prevention Starts at Home
The BMA emphasises that dengue prevention begins at home, and that with consistent public cooperation, it is possible to reduce mosquito populations, lower transmission risks, and ultimately bring Bangkok and Thailand through this public health challenge.