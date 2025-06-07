Bangkok urges action as dengue cases surge past 12,000 nationwide

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Health Department is urging the public to step up dengue prevention measures as Thailand continues to see a concerning increase in infections.

The call comes as the capital has recorded 787 cumulative cases of dengue fever, with one reported death, since the beginning of 2025.

According to the BMA’s latest update for epidemiological week 22 (January 1 – May 31, 2025), Bangkok’s infection rate currently stands at 14.43 cases per 100,000 population, reflecting a worrying trend that mirrors the national situation.