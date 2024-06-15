Dept. of Disease Control urges Thais to join campaign against dengue

Yuji Shimizu, President of Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “Kao is dedicated to enhancing Thai people’s quality of life and is aware of the dangers posed by dengue fever. For the third consecutive year, we have advanced the ‘GUARD OUR FUTURE’ project to safeguard people from mosquitoes. In the initial phase of the project, our focus was on collaborating with governmental bodies, the industrial sector, and educational institutions. This year, Kao has supported the research and development of the ‘Mosquito Bite Crowdsourcing feature within the ‘RooTan application enabling health-related risk alerts managed by NECTEC, NSTDA, and the Department of Disease Control. The app enables people to report mosquito situations in their areas—in their neighbourhoods, at work, or while doing anything anywhere across the country. The data thus reported aids in improving the detection of outbreaks as well as the prevention and control of dengue fever. Kao also places a high priority on the prevention of nationwide outbreaks and therefore continually provides mosquito repellent products to the Department of Disease Control to help reduce the spread of dengue fever. In the second phase of the project, Kao has focused on developing technologies for new products that offer protection from mosquitoes. This year, we have introduced a new, safety-focused innovation in mosquito repellent products that seamlessly integrate into one’s daily routines.”

Under the Dengue-zero partnership, the collaborating entities have diligently engaged with various sectors to collectively address the prevention of dengue fever and mitigation of associated risks. Furthermore, they have actively promoted community participation in prevention efforts, endorsed dengue control and prevention measures, and established a robust public communication platform through social media channels. Notably, this year's campaign, titled "The Less You Know About Dengue, The More Protection You Need," will feature rising star Win-Metawin Opas-iamkajorn as one of the "Dengue Heroes," advocating for dengue prevention and immunization to enhance public awareness.

Peter Streibl, General Manager of Takeda (Thailand) Limited, said, “Takeda is committed to making Thailand a dengue-free society through collaboration with both public and private sectors. Our focus includes emphasizing the significance of dengue prevention measures, enhancing immunity among healthcare professionals, public health volunteers, teachers, and students in high-risk regions, and enhancing the country's dengue reporting system for accuracy and promptness. Our objective is to decrease dengue outbreaks, illnesses, and fatalities through sustained partnerships and cooperation.”

Watch the video "The Less You Know About Dengue, The More Protection You Need" at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=469659479078812