Thailand to kick off clinical trials for dengue vaccine in April

The Public Health Ministry is set to begin a clinical trial of a dengue fever vaccine for children in Nakhon Phanom province on April 4.

Approved by the National Communicable Disease Committee, the study aims to assess the vaccine’s efficacy in 35,000 participants aged between seven and 10, regardless of prior dengue infection.

“The testing should be completed in three years, after which the vaccine can be included in the country’s universal healthcare scheme,” said Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease control (DDC).