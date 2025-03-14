Thailand to kick off clinical trials for dengue vaccine in April

The Public Health Ministry is set to begin a clinical trial of a dengue fever vaccine for children in Nakhon Phanom province on April 4.
Approved by the National Communicable Disease Committee, the study aims to assess the vaccine’s efficacy in 35,000 participants aged between seven and 10, regardless of prior dengue infection.
“The testing should be completed in three years, after which the vaccine can be included in the country’s universal healthcare scheme,” said Dr Panumas Yanawetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease control (DDC).
Dr Nakorn Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, noted that the vaccine, developed by a Japanese company and registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is a live-attenuated type similar to the measles vaccine.
“But adding the vaccine to the universal healthcare scheme will take time, pending the approval of the subcommittee on immunisation after reviewing the test results versus cost effectiveness,” he said. “Currently, dengue vaccines are available in Thailand, but they are considered an alternativee, offered mostly by the private sector at high prices.”
The government’s initiative reflects a significant effort to combat dengue fever, which is endemic in more than 100 countries.