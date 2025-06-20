Six Thai restaurants ranked among the world\'s 50 best for 2025, showcasing Thai culinary excellence



Potong - Ranked 13th globally (new entry, highest ranking this year)

Located in the heart of Yaowarat (Chinatown), Potong presents modern Thai-Chinese fine dining. Chef Pichaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij brings her roots into the dishes, focusing on the five core flavours: salty, sour, spicy, texture, and the Maillard reaction. The restaurant, housed in an old building in Yaowarat, blends classic and cutting-edge culinary art.



Sorn - Ranked 17th globally

Southern Thai cuisine with a bold twist, presented in a fine dining version by Chef Supaksorn 'Ice' Jongsiri. Sorn takes diners back to Southern Thailand’s cultural roots, serving dishes made with rare local ingredients that remind customers of their grandmother’s cooking. The flavours are hot, spicy, and unforgettable, telling the story of the region in every bite.



Sühring - Ranked 22nd globally

Sühring is a modern take on classic German cuisine, located in Sathorn, Bangkok. Twin chefs Matthias and Thomas Sühring, originally from Germany, offer a fine dining experience with German-inspired dishes fused with techniques from the Netherlands, Italy, and Thailand. This restaurant has gained international acclaim for its sophisticated yet warm culinary approach.



Le Du - Ranked 30th globally

Le Du represents contemporary Thai cuisine that speaks to diners through the seasons. Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn uses seasonal Thai ingredients to create dishes that are both familiar and modern. Le Du remains a proud ambassador of contemporary Thai cuisine, presented in an elegant fine dining format. Each dish reflects Chef Ton’s years of culinary expertise, blending seasonal ingredients with innovative techniques.



Nusara - Ranked 35th globally (new entry)

Nusara is the second restaurant by Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn and is inspired by royal Thai recipes from the Rattanakosin era (King Rama V’s reign). The restaurant takes traditional dishes and updates them using modern techniques while staying true to Thai heritage. Every plate is a work of art, combining history, taste, and meticulous craftsmanship.



The inclusion of these six Thai restaurants on the global stage not only highlights the culinary prowess of both local and international chefs in Thailand but also reflects the depth and versatility of Thai cuisine. These establishments prove that Thai food can continually evolve and redefine what’s possible in the culinary world.

If you're looking for a dining experience beyond just “delicious food,” treat yourself to a special meal at one of these award-winning restaurants and discover how modern Thai cuisine is leading the way.