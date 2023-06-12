Erawan Tea Room introduces all-new classic Thai dishes prepared with local and sustainable ingredients
From 8 June 2023 onward, the much-loved restaurant and tearoom, Erawan Tea Room, is treating Thai and foreign food lovers to an all-new menu with essential, classic Thai dishes prepared with authentic recipes and sustainable ingredients from all over Thailand.
Located at Ratchaprasong shopping district in downtown Bangkok, overlooking the revered Erawan Shrine, Erawan Tea Room has long been a popular culinary destination among locals and travellers alike. The restaurant’s famed Thai-inspired afternoon tea and authentic Thai cuisine has recently been refreshed with the use of premium locally sourced produce and ingredients that are good for both the palate and the planet.
Classic Thai dishes, both savoury and sweet, are masterfully prepared by the seasoned culinary team led by Chef de Cuisine Prasert Sussadeewong, or Chef Piak, a veteran chef with more than 20 years presenting Thai food in various countries around the globe. Familiar Thai flavours are enhanced by high-quality, sustainable ingredients sourced locally from the best production sites all over Thailand. A lot of ingredients, especially chilli pastes of various kinds, condiments and sauces are made in-house to ensure freshness and authentic tastes, and natural, organic produce is used as much as possible.
One of the recommended dishes is gaeng kua phoo bai cha plu (curry with betel leaves and crabmeat) with house-made chilli paste, premium crabmeat, organic palm sugar, small-batch fish sauce (Three Rabbits brand) from Trad Province and split gill mushrooms. Another is a savoury snack, miang kham, that uses a perfumed bitter orange instead of lime to deliver smoother sourness, and freshly toasted coconut flakes with nutty tiger peanuts.
Other highlight dishes include chor muang, with natural dye from butterfly pea flowers to create the translucent purple tint for the delicate flour wrap, and yam som-o that has slightly clearer, less coconut cream dressing with bitter orange and tamarind juice to give refreshing and savoury mouthfeel. Each salad dish is also made fresh for every order with different dressing to complement the key ingredients.
Traditional Thai desserts and sweets are outstanding features of the menu. Not to be missed are bua loy with freshly squeezed organic coconut milk and natural colouring; the sensationally creamy khanom krok with earthy organic rice berry batter, organic coconut milk and coconut flower sugar; sago in coconut syrup where natural sago from Pattalung Province is boiled with unrefined sugar and topped with candied bael fruit; and the light and supple khanom mor gaeng with lotus seeds, fan palm fruit and rich, toasty caramel topping.
Experience the culinary delights as à la carte, a Thai sharing set with selected essential menus or opt for a Thai afternoon tea set that comprises tasty savoury and sweet nibbles derived from the main menu. The restaurant also offers premium teas and coffee sourced from different parts of Thailand, herb and fruit-infused teas, as well as Thai-inspired cocktails that go well with Thai dishes and organic, natural wines from around the world.
Erawan Tea Room is located at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. It is open daily from 10am to 10pm. For information and reservation, please contact 02 254 1234.