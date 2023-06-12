Erawan Tea Room introduces all-new classic Thai dishes prepared with local and sustainable ingredients

Located at Ratchaprasong shopping district in downtown Bangkok, overlooking the revered Erawan Shrine, Erawan Tea Room has long been a popular culinary destination among locals and travellers alike. The restaurant’s famed Thai-inspired afternoon tea and authentic Thai cuisine has recently been refreshed with the use of premium locally sourced produce and ingredients that are good for both the palate and the planet.

Classic Thai dishes, both savoury and sweet, are masterfully prepared by the seasoned culinary team led by Chef de Cuisine Prasert Sussadeewong, or Chef Piak, a veteran chef with more than 20 years presenting Thai food in various countries around the globe. Familiar Thai flavours are enhanced by high-quality, sustainable ingredients sourced locally from the best production sites all over Thailand. A lot of ingredients, especially chilli pastes of various kinds, condiments and sauces are made in-house to ensure freshness and authentic tastes, and natural, organic produce is used as much as possible.

One of the recommended dishes is gaeng kua phoo bai cha plu (curry with betel leaves and crabmeat) with house-made chilli paste, premium crabmeat, organic palm sugar, small-batch fish sauce (Three Rabbits brand) from Trad Province and split gill mushrooms. Another is a savoury snack, miang kham, that uses a perfumed bitter orange instead of lime to deliver smoother sourness, and freshly toasted coconut flakes with nutty tiger peanuts.