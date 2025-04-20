Spicy and tangy Thai sauces you’ll want to dip everything into

Whether you're enjoying grilled meats, seafood, or fresh vegetables, there's a perfect Thai dipping sauce to match.
Here are some of the most popular Thai dipping sauces and how to enjoy them:
1. Thai Seafood Sauce (Nam Jim Seafood)
Spicy, sour, and garlicky—this green sauce is a must-have with grilled shrimp, steamed fish, or any kind of seafood. Made with fresh chilies, lime juice, garlic, and fish sauce, it packs a punch.
2. Sweet Chili Sauce (Nam Jim Gai)
Mildly spicy and sweet, this sauce is perfect for fried chicken, spring rolls, or crispy snacks. It’s also a great starter for those new to Thai flavors.
3. Nam Jim Jaew (Isaan Dipping Sauce)
Ideal for grilled pork or beef, this Northeastern Thai sauce is smoky, spicy, and tangy with the earthy aroma of toasted rice powder and tamarind.
4. Suki Sauce (Nam Jim Suki)
Rich and tangy, this reddish sauce is made with fermented tofu, garlic, sesame oil, and chili. A Thai hot pot essential, it’s perfect for dipping meat, seafood, and veggies.
5. Fermented Soybean Sauce (Tao Jiew Dipping Sauce)
Savory and bold, this sauce pairs well with boiled pork, steamed vegetables, or blanched greens. It’s packed with umami and a unique fermented flavor.
In Thai food culture, the dipping sauce is more than just a side—it’s the secret to unlocking flavor. So whether you’re making a Thai meal at home or ordering at a local restaurant, don’t forget the nam jim.