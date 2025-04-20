Spicy and tangy Thai sauces you’ll want to dip everything into

3. Nam Jim Jaew (Isaan Dipping Sauce)



Ideal for grilled pork or beef, this Northeastern Thai sauce is smoky, spicy, and tangy with the earthy aroma of toasted rice powder and tamarind.



4. Suki Sauce (Nam Jim Suki)



Rich and tangy, this reddish sauce is made with fermented tofu, garlic, sesame oil, and chili. A Thai hot pot essential, it’s perfect for dipping meat, seafood, and veggies.



5. Fermented Soybean Sauce (Tao Jiew Dipping Sauce)



Savory and bold, this sauce pairs well with boiled pork, steamed vegetables, or blanched greens. It’s packed with umami and a unique fermented flavor.



In Thai food culture, the dipping sauce is more than just a side—it’s the secret to unlocking flavor. So whether you’re making a Thai meal at home or ordering at a local restaurant, don’t forget the nam jim.