Thailand’s 93-year-old chilli sauce legacy: The original sriracha brand

This legendary sauce, handcrafted since 1932, isn’t just a kitchen staple – it’s a piece of Thai history, passed down through generations.

Birth of a spicy icon

Sriracha sauce has long been associated with Thailand, but its true origins can be traced back to a woman named Lao Suwanprasop (ลออ สุวรรณประสพ). A resident of the coastal town of Si Racha, she first created this sauce as a homemade recipe for family and friends.

The combination of sun-ripened chillies, garlic, vinegar, sugar and salt created a perfect balance of heat and tanginess.

It was a hit among her community, and soon enough, demand grew beyond her inner circle. By 1932, she decided to bottle and sell it under the name Sriracha Sauce Gold Medal (ศรีราชาตราเหรียญทอง), marking the birth of Thailand’s first commercially produced sriracha sauce.