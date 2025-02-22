Thailand’s 93-year-old chilli sauce legacy: The original sriracha brand

This legendary sauce, handcrafted since 1932, isn’t just a kitchen staple – it’s a piece of Thai history, passed down through generations.
Sriracha sauce has long been associated with Thailand, but its true origins can be traced back to a woman named Lao Suwanprasop (ลออ สุวรรณประสพ). A resident of the coastal town of Si Racha, she first created this sauce as a homemade recipe for family and friends.
The combination of sun-ripened chillies, garlic, vinegar, sugar and salt created a perfect balance of heat and tanginess.
It was a hit among her community, and soon enough, demand grew beyond her inner circle. By 1932, she decided to bottle and sell it under the name Sriracha Sauce Gold Medal (ศรีราชาตราเหรียญทอง), marking the birth of Thailand’s first commercially produced sriracha sauce.
As word spread, the sauce gained recognition, even winning awards at early Thai food exhibitions. Its unique flavour profile – spicy yet balanced, rich yet smooth – captivated food lovers. Unlike modern factory-made versions, Lao’s original method involved stone-grinding the chillies to extract their natural oils, ensuring a deep, smoky heat that lingered on the palate.
Today, Hattakam Makarn is still run by Lao’s grandson, who remains committed to preserving the brand’s legacy. Unlike mass-produced sriracha sauces found in supermarkets worldwide, this one is still made by hand.
From selecting the finest chillies to bottling each jar, every step follows the same artisanal process established nearly a century ago. Even the labels are hand-stuck, a charming detail that speaks to the brand’s dedication to tradition.
But here’s the catch: Limited production means limited availability. With only a handful of workers, they can only produce a small batch each day. It’s not uncommon for eager customers to arrive at the shop near Sam Yot MRT station in Bangkok and leave empty-handed.
If you want a taste, calling ahead or placing an order in advance is highly recommended.
For spice lovers and culinary enthusiasts, trying Hattakam Makarn’s sriracha sauce is more than just enjoying a condiment – it’s about experiencing a piece of Thailand’s food history.
The sauce pairs perfectly with classic Thai dishes like pad Thai, grilled meats, and seafood, but it’s also a game-changer in Western cuisine, adding an authentic Thai kick to burgers, fries and even pizza.
So the next time you drizzle sriracha on your meal, remember that its roots go deeper than a famous rooster-branded bottle. If you want the real deal, Thailand’s original sriracha awaits.
Visit Hattakam Makarn near MRT Sam Yot or call ahead before they sell out.