Fish sauce project tackles blackchin tilapia problem

Samut Songkhram agencies have come up with a new project to deal with a blackchin-tilapia infestation in the province: processing them into a fish sauce to promote consumption and create jobs for prison inmates.

The alien fish species is threatening the ecosystem in natural water resources linked to the Tha Chin and Mae Klong rivers in lower central Thailand.

The recent project came about under collaboration among the province’s central prison, its fisheries office, and Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF).