Thai celebrity chef Ton's first Malaysian eatery Sood features fun Thai cuisine

The toast holds all the flavours together and adds a deeply winning briny undercoat to the meal, which is then livened by the tobiko and cucumber in this assemblage. The dish exudes a fresh yet fishy vibe that is ultimately very flavourful.

Up next, from the medium plates on offer, have a go at the Shrimp Paste Relish with Thai Crispy Roll (RM36). The foundational structure of this meal is the shrimp paste, which is interspersed with fish sauce, chillies and young mangoes. The relish is spread over the paper-thin crackers provided on the side and topped with an assortment of fresh vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, Thai eggplant and long beans.

The result is a constellation of fresh flavours juxtaposed against the fiery funk of the shrimp paste in what proves to be a wild, bombastic explosion on the palate. The only downside is that the crackers are a tad feeble and don’t hold all the ingredients together as well as they should.

Then there is the Steamed Squid with Red Seafood Sauce (RM65), which, as its name implies, is made up of steamed squid coated in a furiously spicy red sauce. The squid is steamed to perfection and retains a spring and bounce in its step and a tender texture that still yields easily on the palate.

The red sauce, meanwhile, is a fiery vixen that lives up to its name and is intent on lacing your tongue with as much red-hot heat as it can. Be forewarned: water is a necessary accomplice in the quest to complete this dish.

From the soup selections, try the Young Coconut Tapioca Chicken Soup (RM42). This is an ancient Thai palace recipe that Ton says is rarely seen even in Thailand.

“You won’t see this in normal restaurants because it’s a recipe that is hundreds of years old. And the interesting thing about it is there is no sugar added; the sweetness comes from coconut water, so it is considered very rustic,” he says.

The soup is very simple – chunks of tender chicken breast and coconut water interlocked together in harmonious, soothing companionship. It won’t blow your mind, but it will soothe your soul.

From the large plates on offer, consider indulging in the Panang Curry Tiger Prawn (RM65). The Panang curry is roasted to thicken it and is then infused with coconut milk and peanuts. This is then layered across the plate, upon which local grilled tiger prawns are placed.

The result is a lovely voyage through the fresh, fluffy sweetness of the prawns and the rich, robustly flavoured curry, which is nutty and intensely flavourful.

End your meal with an ode to banana in the form of the cheekily-named Banana Banana Banana (RM32). Here, banana cake, banana ice-cream, banana mousse and banana crumble vie for your attention in the ultimate culinary equivalent of going bananas!

Each component exudes covert banana flavours that collude to provide a memorable banana-centric experience that no human (or monkey) can resist.

Ton is now hard at work expanding his Malaysian empire to Kuala Lumpur, where he will soon be launching another restaurant.

“It’s in the capital city, so we will be opening one restaurant with two concepts. One will be a very small chef’s table and the other will be a casual restaurant that won’t be crazy expensive,” he says, laughing.

Abirami Durai

The Star

Asia News Network