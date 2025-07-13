Hot pot buffet battle heats up as Suki Teenoi slashes prices to rival MK’s new brand

The entry of newcomer Suki Teenoi in 2019 has energised the hot pot buffet market, sparking fierce competition with MK Restaurant Group, a long-standing market leader since 1989. However, the two brands have distinctly different strengths and target demographics.
On Sunday, Suki Teenoi announced a dramatic 50% discount on its buffet at 10 selected branches, reducing the price to just 117 baht per person (comprising 109 baht for the buffet, complimentary refill drinks, and 7% VAT), down from the regular price of 276 baht.
The promotion is valid only on the nights of July 17 and 18 between 12.01am and 5.00am. (Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning.)
The participating branches includes:
In response, MK Restaurant Group recently launched BONUS SUKI to break into the hot pot buffet segment. This follows its earlier rollout of an all-inclusive 299-baht buffet at selected branches.
BONUS SUKI will officially open on Wednesday (July 16), starting with a pilot branch at Robinson Saraburi.
The buffet is priced at 276 baht, inclusive of refill drinks and VAT—matching Suki Teenoi’s regular price and that of fellow competitor Lucky Suki—and is available from 12.00pm to 5.00am.
To attract customers, BONUS SUKI is offering a bold promotion: bring one guest, get one free for the first 100 diners each day until July 20.
MK Restaurant Group told Krungthep Turakij that BONUS SUKI is a new concept being tested. Depending on consumer feedback, the company may expand the brand to other locations.
Early interest has already exceeded expectations, with the BONUS SUKI Facebook page surpassing 2,000 followers.
According to MK’s 2025 annual meeting report dated April 24, the group had planned to introduce a new value-driven brand to counter rising competition.
Executives acknowledged that shifting consumer behaviour and a slowing economy have weakened purchasing power, prompting the launch of new promotions to meet value-conscious demand and guide future strategy.
The company anticipates its 2025 performance, in terms of both revenue and profit, will remain flat or slightly decline due to economic conditions. However, it sees growth opportunities in expanding other in-house brands, such as Laem Charoen Seafood, particularly in international markets.
Another promising prospect is Hikiniku To Come, a hamburger chain under the MK umbrella that has gained traction with long queues at its first outlet in CentralWorld. Management believes this brand also has export potential.
Meanwhile, Lucky Suki—another hot pot competitor that entered the market in 2022—previously told Krungthep Turakij that it had no intention of entering a price war. The brand maintains that its current pricing already offers strong value.
Despite challenging market conditions in the first half of the year, the company reported solid growth and remains confident of reaching its 2-billion-baht revenue milestone by the end of 2025.