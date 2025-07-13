Hot pot buffet battle heats up as Suki Teenoi slashes prices to rival MK’s new brand

The entry of newcomer Suki Teenoi in 2019 has energised the hot pot buffet market, sparking fierce competition with MK Restaurant Group, a long-standing market leader since 1989. However, the two brands have distinctly different strengths and target demographics.

On Sunday, Suki Teenoi announced a dramatic 50% discount on its buffet at 10 selected branches, reducing the price to just 117 baht per person (comprising 109 baht for the buffet, complimentary refill drinks, and 7% VAT), down from the regular price of 276 baht.

The promotion is valid only on the nights of July 17 and 18 between 12.01am and 5.00am. (Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning.)