Thailand\'s Sukiyaki Wars: Upstart \'Suki Teenoi\' Challenges Market Leader MK with Billion-Baht Ambitions

Thailand's sukiyaki restaurant sector is witnessing a dramatic shake-up as upstart chain Suki Teenoi continues its meteoric rise, posting revenues of 7.08 billion baht in 2024—a 34% increase from the previous year—whilst market leader MK grapples with pricing pressures and operational challenges.

The budget buffet specialist, which opened its doors just six years ago in 2018, has achieved what many thought impossible: breaking into the billion-baht profit club with net earnings of 1.17 billion baht, marking its first year crossing the thousand-million threshold.

Established Giant Feels the Heat

MK, the traditional sukiyaki powerhouse that has dominated Thailand's hotpot landscape for decades, maintains a commanding 60% market share of the 23 billion baht sukiyaki sector.

However, the veteran chain faces mounting pressure from agile competitors who are successfully targeting price-conscious consumers.

Despite recent efforts to modernise—including viral social media campaigns, buffet promotions at 299 baht, and retail expansion with ready-to-eat products—MK's attempts to compete on price have met with mixed results.

The company's latest financial figures show revenues of 13.78 billion baht with net profits of 1.77 billion baht, but operational challenges remain significant.