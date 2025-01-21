MK Restaurants embrace ‘muketing’ in auspicious rebranding

Thailand’s leading Suki restaurant chain, MK Group, is embracing the growing trend of “muketing” with the rebranding of four of its branches to “MongKol” restaurants ahead of the Chinese New Year.
“Muketing”, a combination of marketing and mutelu (referring to Thai beliefs and superstitions), leverages cultural beliefs to enhance marketing efforts. This can involve incorporating lucky numbers, colours, or dates, utilising spiritual symbols and imagery, or aligning with auspicious times.
The rebranding to “MongKol”, which translates to "auspicious" in Thai, reflects MK Group's strategic move to tap into consumer beliefs and enhance brand appeal. The four branches undergoing this transformation are located at Samyan Mitrtown, Central Westgate, Central Rama 9, and Central Rama 3.
To further celebrate the Lunar New Year, MK Group has launched a series of five special “auspicious offering” sets designed for families.
These sets, priced between 750 baht and 2,599 baht, feature a range of delicacies, including MK roast duck, auspicious boiled chicken, Hong Kong-style red pork, and a variety of dim sum and rice dishes. A “Lucky Prosperity Suki with Auspicious Dragon” set, priced at 1,099 baht, is also available, offering a selection of high-quality ingredients with auspicious meanings.
The so-called “auspicious offering” sets proved highly successful last year, generating sales of more than 40,000 units, a 25% increase. The company anticipates strong demand for these offerings this year as well.
The rebranding to “MongKol” restaurants marks a significant transformation for MK Group. In 2023, the company unveiled a new corporate logo, simply featuring the letter “M”, to align with its vision of “Nourishing Happiness in Every Family”. Following this, the family-owned business transitioned into a public company, listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to facilitate expansion beyond its core Suki restaurant business.
Towards the end of 2024, a significant leadership change occurred with the appointment of Tantawan Thirakomen and Thee Thirakomen, heirs of founder Rit Thirakomen, as joint managing directors. Rit remains involved as a business mentor.
The rebranding, coupled with these other strategic moves, positions MK Group for continued growth and success in the competitive Thai food market.