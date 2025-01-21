MK Restaurants embrace ‘muketing’ in auspicious rebranding

Thailand’s leading Suki restaurant chain, MK Group, is embracing the growing trend of “muketing” with the rebranding of four of its branches to “MongKol” restaurants ahead of the Chinese New Year.

“Muketing”, a combination of marketing and mutelu (referring to Thai beliefs and superstitions), leverages cultural beliefs to enhance marketing efforts. This can involve incorporating lucky numbers, colours, or dates, utilising spiritual symbols and imagery, or aligning with auspicious times.

The rebranding to “MongKol”, which translates to "auspicious" in Thai, reflects MK Group's strategic move to tap into consumer beliefs and enhance brand appeal. The four branches undergoing this transformation are located at Samyan Mitrtown, Central Westgate, Central Rama 9, and Central Rama 3.



