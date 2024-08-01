Daidomon to put out its last kitchen fires in Thailand on August 5

The company revealed in a social media post on Thursday that its Future Park Rangsit branch will cease operations on August 5.

“We would like to inform you that the store will be open until August 5, 2024,” the statement said, expressing gratitude to customers for their support.

This follows the closure of five other outlets earlier this year.

Founded in 1983, Daidomon experienced considerable expansion, leading to the formation of the Daidomon Group in 1990. The group forged partnerships with notable entities such as Pattanpiboon Group, MK Restaurant, and Minor Food.

However, the brand's fortunes began to wane amidst fierce competition and mounting operational losses. In 2011, the business was acquired by Hot Pot Pcl in an attempt to revive its prospects.

Despite a shareholding restructuring in 2016 aimed at breathing new life into the brand, Daidomon struggled to maintain its market position. The company gradually began closing its outlets, unable to adapt to the evolving culinary landscape and consumer preferences.

The closure of Daidomon's last remaining branch marks the end of an era for what was once a dominant player in Thailand's competitive food and beverage sector. It serves as a stark reminder of the ever-changing nature of the restaurant industry and the need for constant innovation to remain relevant in today's market.



