Thai Cabinet Backs Wat Arun's Bid for UNESCO World Heritage Status

The Thai Cabinet has given the green light to a proposal nominating the "Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam: Identity of the Rattanakosin Kingdom" for inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List.
Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the iconic temple's architectural significance as a unique representation of the Phra Prang style from the Rattanakosin period within the Asian region.
The next stage in the process will see Thailand formally submitting the nomination documents to the World Heritage Centre in Paris before the end of April.
This will ensure the matter is placed on the agenda for the World Heritage Committee meeting, scheduled to take place between June and July 2025.
The Ministry of Culture has tasked the Fine Arts Department with working closely with Wat Arun Ratchawararam on preparations encompassing archaeological considerations, the preservation of the ancient monument, and the development of a systematic management plan for the temple grounds.
These efforts will adhere to universal conservation principles and involve comprehensive data collection through engagement with all segments of Thai society.
Minister Sudawan also outlined the subsequent steps, noting that after a year on the Tentative List, preliminary assessment documents must be submitted by September 2026.
A complete nomination dossier for full World Heritage inscription will then need to be compiled within five years of receiving the initial assessment results.
Furthermore, the Fine Arts Department has been instructed to dispatch specialists in ancient monuments and structural engineering to conduct a thorough stability assessment of the Phra Prang following the recent earthquake on March 28th. This inspection aims to confirm the structure's readiness for its future World Heritage nomination.