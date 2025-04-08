Thai Cabinet Backs Wat Arun's Bid for UNESCO World Heritage Status

The Thai Cabinet has given the green light to a proposal nominating the "Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam: Identity of the Rattanakosin Kingdom" for inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, highlighting the iconic temple's architectural significance as a unique representation of the Phra Prang style from the Rattanakosin period within the Asian region.

The next stage in the process will see Thailand formally submitting the nomination documents to the World Heritage Centre in Paris before the end of April.

This will ensure the matter is placed on the agenda for the World Heritage Committee meeting, scheduled to take place between June and July 2025.

