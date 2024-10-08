Central Group announces Selfridges expansion after Saudi fund deal

Thailand’s Central Group has won backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for joint ownership of the Selfridges Group after its previous partnership collapsed.

The PIF replaces Austrian real estate and retail giant Signa, which went bankrupt last year.

Central Group will hold a 60% stake while PIF will own the remaining 40%, following PIF's acquisition of all Selfridges shares from Signa.

The collaboration also includes significant new investment from Central Group and PIF to strengthen Selfridges’ financial standing and expand its business, said Tos Chirathivat, Central Group’s executive chairman.